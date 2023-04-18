Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 15,311 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $17,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in MSCI by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in MSCI by 41.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $537.57 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $541.04 and a 200-day moving average of $498.80.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

