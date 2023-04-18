NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $198.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

