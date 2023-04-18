NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $328,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $247,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,788 shares of company stock worth $6,451,329. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

BSX stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 114.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.