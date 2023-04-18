Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Pono Capital Two at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,378,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,765,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,594,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,630,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Pono Capital Two Trading Up 0.1 %

PTWO stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Pono Capital Two Profile

Pono Capital Two, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, and e-sports companies.

