Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 594 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,376,000 after buying an additional 770,484 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,530,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,391.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,574,000 after purchasing an additional 383,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 497.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 386,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,049,000 after purchasing an additional 321,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average of $88.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $99.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

