SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

