Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,795 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITT opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

About Logistics Innovation Technologies

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

