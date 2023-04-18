Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 5,899 Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,919,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCRM opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

