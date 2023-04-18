20,190 Shares in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth $516,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth $488,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth $632,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth $6,546,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance

Shares of TWLV stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.