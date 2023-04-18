Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.