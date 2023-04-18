Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,000 Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Jupiter Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jupiter Acquisition by 1,959.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAQC opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

