Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $218.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.59 and its 200 day moving average is $234.36.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

