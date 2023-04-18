Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.08.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $200.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.56. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

