Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Alpha Partners Technology Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 334,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 81,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 46,856.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Partners Technology Merger alerts:

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APTM opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.