Meritage Portfolio Management Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,829 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Evergy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Evergy by 40.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Evergy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Up 1.1 %

Evergy stock opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.62.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.