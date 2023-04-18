Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 18,756 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,756 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHG opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.49. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $72.19. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.