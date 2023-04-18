Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,211,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,200,000 after purchasing an additional 192,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,467,000 after buying an additional 39,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,053,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,197,000 after buying an additional 26,983 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB stock opened at $174.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.36. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $258.81.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.21.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

