Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases New Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 78,614 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Open Text by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Open Text by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 218,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $897.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.51%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

