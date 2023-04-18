Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after buying an additional 111,594 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,404,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBSH stock opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.06%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

