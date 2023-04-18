Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,400,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 33,718 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 838,906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 263,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 136,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after buying an additional 13,510 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average of $81.17. The firm has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Mizuho reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.32.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

