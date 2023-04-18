Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after purchasing an additional 296,343 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,906,000 after purchasing an additional 118,595 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,425,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,121,000 after purchasing an additional 35,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 178,226 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,064,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85,897 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $107.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

