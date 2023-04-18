NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $249.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.76.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

