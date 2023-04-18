Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,221 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

