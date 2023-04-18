Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

