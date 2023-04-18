U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,188,000 after buying an additional 2,637,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,410,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

