Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 138,310 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,558,000 after buying an additional 425,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,964,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,560,000 after acquiring an additional 214,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,958,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,897,000 after acquiring an additional 138,687 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.73.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

