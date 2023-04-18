Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 555 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP stock opened at $132.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.68 and its 200-day moving average is $126.29. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $145.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, FBN Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.19.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

