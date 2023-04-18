54,945 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,412,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,062,000 after purchasing an additional 333,403 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after purchasing an additional 643,635 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,142,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 177.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

CCEP opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

