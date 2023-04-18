Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NFG opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.