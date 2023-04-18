Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Boosted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.86. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

