Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $3.37 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after buying an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,850 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,065,000 after acquiring an additional 400,655 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,349,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 58.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 636,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $110.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.84. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $124.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.