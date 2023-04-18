Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 6,412 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 2.6 %

AAP opened at $126.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.06 and a 200 day moving average of $148.74. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.05 and a 12 month high of $231.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

See Also

