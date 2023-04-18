Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.10 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2,228.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,018 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,839 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of KEY opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

