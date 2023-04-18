Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Unilever by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after buying an additional 650,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Unilever by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,005,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,612,000 after buying an additional 205,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

