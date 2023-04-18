Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 2,384 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Triton International were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRTN. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Triton International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Triton International by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $83.82.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.44 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 44.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRTN. B. Riley downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Triton International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

