Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 1,666 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,708,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,577,000 after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,919,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,302,000 after purchasing an additional 102,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.55.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.