Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

WMT stock opened at $149.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $403.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

