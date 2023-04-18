TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.10% of TriNet Group worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNET. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $11,543,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 2,795.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 86,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 83,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 65.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 79,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,975. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.15. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $99.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.25.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.09 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNET. Cowen increased their price target on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

