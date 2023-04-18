Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEPPZ. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 95,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,742,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,870,000 after buying an additional 322,843 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.0 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $57.80.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

About American Electric Power

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.7656 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th.

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEPPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.