Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.09% of Acuity Brands worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $333,643.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $160.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.28.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

