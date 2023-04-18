Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 83,096 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 114.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,096 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.15% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,239,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,708,000 after buying an additional 1,475,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,319,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,978,000 after acquiring an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,399,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,672 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,251,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,695,000 after purchasing an additional 68,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 492,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Highwoods Properties

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,476.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Featured Stories

