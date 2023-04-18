Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

