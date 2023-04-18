Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 605 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Celanese by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Celanese by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celanese Trading Down 0.1 %

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.54.

Shares of CE stock opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.32. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

