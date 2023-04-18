Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX opened at $256.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $272.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.30.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

