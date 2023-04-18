Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 1,929 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 33,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $72.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average is $78.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.067 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 142.81%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

