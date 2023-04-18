Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

CHKP stock opened at $132.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $145.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.68 and its 200-day moving average is $126.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.19.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

