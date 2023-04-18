Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

