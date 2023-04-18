Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,547 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $49.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

