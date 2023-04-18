Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,531 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $19,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile



Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

