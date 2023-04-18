Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $20.41 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Target were worth $20,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $162.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day moving average is $160.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

